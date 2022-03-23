Police: Man fatally shot supervisor, wounded ex-coworker

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) — A truck driver about to lose his job over a dispute about pay and property fatally shot his supervisor and wounded a former co-worker at another company in suburban Chicago before he took his own life as officers were closing in on him, police said.

At a news conference Wednesday, Burr Ridge Police Deputy Chief Marc Loftus said Jeremy Spicer, 31, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, had worked at Winners Freight for about a week when he entered the office on Tuesday afternoon and shot his boss, Nicola Misovic, 30.