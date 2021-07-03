Man faces federal charges after explosion in neighborhood July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 9:02 p.m.
1 of3 This July 2021 photo released by the ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California, shows boxes of illegal large homemade fireworks explosives in South Los Angeles. Authorities found over 500 boxes of commercial grade fireworks in large cardboard boxes. A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday, July 3, 2021 with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Arturo Ceja III faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles. (ATF/United States Attorney's Office Central District of California via AP) AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old man was charged Saturday with illegally transporting tons of explosives he purchased in Nevada — including several that left a trail of destruction and injuries after they blew up in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Arturo Ceja III faces the federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles.