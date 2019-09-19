Man dies in forklift accident in suburban St. Louis

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died in a forklift accident in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that O'Fallon police say they responded to the scene around 5:20 a.m. Thursday. The man who died has not been identified.

He is the second worker to die in the St. Louis area since Tuesday, when Shawn Pritchett was fatally hit by a crane in the suburb of Shrewsbury.

No other details were immediately released about the latest death.

