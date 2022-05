FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A man who blamed his grandmother's slaying on the “cartel” has been found guilty of killing her in Fond du Lac County.

Thirty-three-year-old Gregory Spittel was convicted late Monday of second-degree reckless homicide, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.