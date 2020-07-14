Man convicted of felony murder must be sentenced again

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A man convicted of felony murder won a second legal victory Tuesday when Maine's supreme court tossed his 30-year sentence.

The Supreme Judicial Court ruled last year that Aubrey Armstrong's conviction of both felony murder and felony robbery violated the Constitution’s double-jeopardy clause. It ordered a lower court judge to merge the conviction into one charge, but on Tuesday, said the judge didn't follow guidelines and sent the case back for a second re-sentencing.

Armstrong, of Far Rockaway, New York. was convicted in the killing of Joseph Marceau, of Augusta, who was bound and beaten in 2015.