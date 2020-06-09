Man cleared in wife's slaying seeking $6M from Alabama town

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A man who was arrested in his wife’s slaying only to be cleared later is seeking $6 million from an Alabama city, news outlets reported.

Carl Harris is demanding the money from the city of Ozark, where police initially arrested him in the 1990 death of wife Tracey Harris in 2016. She was found dead in the Choctawhatchee River but no arrests were made for years.

Harris was moments from going to trial in January when Ozark police arrested another man and cleared Harris. That man, Jeff Beasley of Ozark, is now awaiting trial. Harris is seeking repayment for alleged mistreatment, malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

Harris' lawyer, David Harrison, said the next step would be to file a federal lawsuit against the city, investigators and Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker over claims they violated Harris' rights.

Walker did not immediately return an email seeking comment Tuesday.