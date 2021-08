ATLANTA (AP) — A man injured in a chase while fleeing from police has been charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of an Atlanta bartender.

Atlanta police filed charges Sunday against DeMarcus Brinkley in the death of Mariam Abdulrab. Investigators say Brinkley kidnapped Abdulrab at gunpoint as she was returning home early Friday from her bartending job at the Revery VR Bar. Later that morning, police found Abdulrab dead from a gunshot.