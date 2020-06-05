Man charged in shooting death during unrest in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero that accompanied protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Zion Haygood of Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder, WGN-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times reported Friday.

Jose Gutierrez, 28, was a bystander when he was shot about 7 p.m. Monday during looting, police said.

Gutierrez, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said an investigation determined Gutierrez was not involved in looting.

He was one of two people slain in Cicero Monday. Victor Cazares Jr., 27, was fatally shot near a grocery store.

Protests have been sparked in cities across the U.S. following Floyd’s May 25 death after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into the neck of the handcuffed black man for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleaded for air.

In Cicero, 60 people were arrested by Monday night. The Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriff’s office were called in to help local police as people broke into a liquor store and other businesses and stole items.