COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a central Missouri man who is charged in the deaths of his girlfriend and the woman's 11-year-old daughter.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged J.T. McLean, 45, of Fulton, with two counts of first-degree murder. A news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department said authorities have been unable to find McLean, who works as an over-the-road truck driver.