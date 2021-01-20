Man charged in Rapid City triple homicide appears in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A New York City man accused of killing three people in Rapid City made his first appearance in Pennington County Court on Wednesday, nearly five months after the alleged triple homicide.

Arnson Absolu, 36, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy and Dakota Zaiser. If convicted, Absolu will be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. It would be up to the Pennington County State's Attorney's Office to decide whether it wants to pursue the death penalty if there's a conviction.