BAY CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 75-year-old northern Michigan man accused of placing pipe bombs outside two phone stores was ordered jailed Friday until his trial.

John D. Allen of Whittemore waived his right to a detention hearing in Bay City, MLive.com reported. U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris asked Allen if he consented to not having the hearing. He replied: “Maybe at a later date, if that would be possible.”