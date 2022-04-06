Man arrested in Sacramento massacre had recently left prison ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 12:31 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A wounded man arrested in connection with a Sacramento shooting that killed six people and injured a dozen more had been released from prison weeks earlier and was rejected for even earlier release after prosecutors argued he “clearly has little regard for human life," documents show.
Smiley Martin, 27, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Hours before Sunday’s attack, Martin had posted a live Facebook video of himself brandishing a handgun, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL BALSAMO