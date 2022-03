MOSES LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Hermiston, Oregon, have arrested a former Moses Lake, Washington, resident in the disappearance last week of 30-year-old Yanira Cedillos.

At a news conference Thursday, Moses Lake Police Department Capt. Mike Williams said Hermiston Police officers arrested Juan Gastelum Wednesday evening, the Columbia Basin Herald reported.

Gastelum has been charged with second-degree murder and rape of Cedillos, who was last seen very early March 4 celebrating her birthday with friends at Papa’s Casino in Moses Lake, Williams said.

Detectives learned Cedillos received calls and text messages that night from Gastelum, with whom she had lived with and been involved romantically, Williams said. Williams said police determined Gastelum picked up Cedillos and took her to her Moses Lake apartment.

Cedillos’ family reported her missing after she failed to show up for work.

Williams said that Cedillos’ body has not been found and that detectives collected evidence showing Cedillos was killed in her apartment.

Gastelum remains in the Umatilla County Jail awaiting extradition to Washington. Williams said Gastelum was taken into custody without incident. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Williams said the investigation into Cedillo’s murder is ongoing.