Man armed with machete punches officer in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a man armed with a machete during an attempted robbery of a Fargo smoke shop fought with and employee and punched an officer in the face.

Police were called to multiple reports of a disturbance in the middle of a street about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

The 20-year-old suspect attempted to rob Smoke 4 Less in Fargo and pulled out the machete when an employee confronted him, KFGO reported.

The suspect fought with the employee and the struggle spilled out onto the street, according to police.

When an officer responded and tried to arrest the suspect, the officer was punched in the face. The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Two bystanders stepped in and grabbed the man until other officers arrived and arrested him. The suspect could be charged with assault on a police officer, preventing arrest and robbery.