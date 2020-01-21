Man, 67, dies in house fire believed to be accidental

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 67-year-old man died in a house fire in Massachusetts, officials said.

The man was the only person at the Framingham home when firefighters arrived around 7 p.m. Monday, acting Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said. The man was found in the same room as the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it it believed to be accidental, Dutcher said. The house was moderately damaged and “is not livable," he said.

According to city records, the home is 65 years old and valued at about $480,000, the MetroWest Daily News reported.