Male rabbit available at Trumbull Animal Shelter
Ronan is a 1.5 year-old neutered rabbit. He has been handled and is friendly.
Visit Ronan and many cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.
