Male kitten available at shelter

Bennie is a 4 ½-month-old neutered kitten. He is a typical happy playful kitten, according to shelter staff. Visit Benny and other cats, kittens, and dogs available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call203-452-5088 for more information.