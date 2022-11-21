Malaysia's hung election crisis drags out as party dithers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's longest-ruling coalition said Monday it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation's king to give it more time.
The National Front's announcement is set to prolong election uncertainty. King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah set a 2 p.m. deadline for political leaders to submit their choice for prime minister and an alliance that represents a parliamentary majority.