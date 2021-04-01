Malawi starts vaccination drive with AstraZeneca from COVAX April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 5:40 a.m.
BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi is vaccinating health care workers, the elderly and those with health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, using the AstraZeneca doses that arrived early in March.
People are lining up to get the jabs at hospitals and clinics in Blantyre, the southern African country's largest city, in the first phase of the inoculation drive.