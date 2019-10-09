https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Maintenance-work-scheduled-at-Hooksett-Toll-Plaza-14502850.php
Maintenance work scheduled at Hooksett Toll Plaza
HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close the north- and southbound open road toll lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work.
The lane closures are scheduled for Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.
Drivers will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-open road toll area, where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.
