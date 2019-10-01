Mainers have 1 year to comply with Real ID law

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine residents who want to use air travel have exactly a year to bring their identification cards into compliance with Real ID laws.

The federal Transportation Security Administration says upgraded Real IDs will be required starting on Oct. 1, 2020. That means Mainers will need to either get a special star for their driver's licenses or get a different form of approved identification to board flights.

Real ID compliance licenses in Maine have a star in the upper right corner inside of a gold outline of the state map. The star can be obtained with a visit to the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The federal government says the Real ID Act was designed to establish "minimum security standards for license issuance and production."