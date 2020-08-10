Maine tribe will expand food pantry services during pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An American Indian tribe in Maine plans to expand its food pantry services as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians has received $900,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Indian Community Development Block Grant program to retrofit and expand a food service facility, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said.

The expansion will establish a food pantry, Collins said. She said the expansion is important for the tribe's efforts to combat the pandemic, which has brought economic hardship to the community.

“This investment will help ensure that the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians can continue to safely provide affordable and nutritious food services on their lands during the COVID-19 pandemic," Collins said.

The Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians and the Aroostook Band of Micmacs were awarded $1.8 million in HUD money last month, Collins said.

In other news related to the pandemic in Maine:

NEW CASES

Maine public health authorities reported seven new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of reported cases to more than 4,000. The state has 125 deaths because of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

—-

FLU SHOTS

Health care providers in Maine are beginning to fulfill a promise to put a special emphasis on flu vaccines this year.

Health care organizations and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention have said this is going to be an especially important year to get a flu shot. The yearly burden of seasonal influenza takes a toll on public health systems, and this year they're already heavily taxed by the coronavirus pandemic.

There were more than 10,000 confirmed cases of influenza in Maine last year.