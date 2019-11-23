Maine to clean up card confusion over Real ID non-compliance

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles is working to clarify the language on driver’s licenses and identification cards in the state that aren’t compliant with the Real ID Act.

Mainers who want to use air travel have less than a year to bring their identification cards into compliance with federal Real ID laws. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says many residents of the state are choosing to renew standard licenses and identification cards instead.

Those IDs have confused some retailers because they are marked with the words “not for Real ID purposes.” The motor vehicles bureau is changing the words to “not intended for federal purposes” to try to clear up the confusion.

Dunlap says IDs with the old language are still be valid for transactions.