Maine to benefit from conservation grants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine will receive more than $1.6 million from a series of grants to all 50 states that's designed to boost state parks and outdoor recreation opportunities.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says the states, five U.S. territories, and Washington, D.C., will receive $170.6 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The money will pay for recreation and conservation projects that have been identified by the states.

The money is from Outer Continental Shelf lease revenues.

Bernhardt touted the fact that the money is made available without using taxpayer dollars. He says money will be used "to help rehabilitate and improve infrastructure" at state and local parks and other recreation areas, among other uses.