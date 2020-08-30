Maine senators bash move to halt election security briefings

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's U.S. senators both decried a move by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to no longer brief committees on election security issues.

The office has informed U.S. Senate and House of Representatives committees that it will stop the in-person briefings about potential foreign efforts to interfere in elections. Republican Sen. Susan Collins called the move “unacceptable” and said it “runs counter to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's public commitment on Aug. 7 to provide classified election threat updates.”

Independent Sen. Angus King called the change “an outrage.” He said national intelligence director John Ratcliffe's intention to provide written updates isn't sufficient.

“My hope in the coming days is that Director Ratcliffe will reconsider, but given the track record from the current administration, I am not optimistic,” King said.