Maine schools honored for commitment to sustainability

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — A pair of Maine schools have been commended by the U.S. Department of Education for their commitment to sustainability.

The education department named Mount Desert Island High School in Bar Harbor and Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport as “Green Ribbon Schools.” The department said it is honoring 39 schools, 11 districts and five post-secondary institutions in the country in this way.

The schools have been honored because of their commitment to reducing environmental impact and utility costs, the department said. The schools have also improved health and wellness and ensured effective sustainability education, the department said.

The schools chosen by the department came from a group of candidates nominated by 27 states.