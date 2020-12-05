Civil engineers give Maine's infrastructure a C-minus

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent report from the American Society of Civil Engineershas given Maine's infrastructure a C-minus, but that's actually better than the national average.

The group’s Report Card for Maine’s Infrastructure is, produced every four years, and Maine's grade has been unchanged for the fourth time in a dozen years.

“To be honest with you, we should be very concerned with any of our infrastructure that is graded a C or lower, because that just shows how precarious the situation is,” said Irv Smith, president of the Maine Better Transportation Association.

The report covers 16 categories including transportation, water and sewer, education and energy infrastructure. Just two of the categories analyzed in the report – airports and ports – received a B rating.

Most other categories including bridges, water systems and rail were ranked as a C, meaning they're largely in fair to good condition but showing signs of deterioration.