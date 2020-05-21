Maine's farmers market season starts under new conditions

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's spring farmers market season is getting started all over the state with new rules and sanitation measures to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is home to more than 120 of the markets. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the markets are changing layouts and locations in response to the virus.

The Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets said there will also be new social norms intended to keep customers and vendors safe. Booths are spaced farther apart than in previous years, and shoppers are moving in one-way directions, similar to the instructions at many grocery stores.

Many of the markets are continuing to accept assistance programs for low-income shoppers.