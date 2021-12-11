Maine roofing contractor found not guilty in death of worker

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A jury has found that a roofing contractor in Maine is not guilty of workplace manslaughter for the 2018 death of a worker.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the jury reached its verdict Thursday at the Cumberland County Courthouse. Shawn Purvis, owner of Purvis Home Improvement Co. in Scarborough, Maine, faced one count of workplace manslaughter, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The judge dismissed a second count of manslaughter, a more serious charge, on the last day of the trial, which began Dec. 1.