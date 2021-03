AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Secretary of State said Monday a citizens' initiative that sought to crack down on voting by people who aren't U.S. citizens has failed to get enough signatures.

The proposal, supported by Republican Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor, sought to change a voter qualification statute in Maine. The petitioners submitted 66,389 signatures, but only 41,075 of them were found to be valid, the office of Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said.