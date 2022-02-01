Maine may spend an annual $20M to fight 'forever chemicals'

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's upcoming budget proposal may have $20 million in it to fight against a group of chemicals known as PFAS as more of the chemicals are discovered in land and water, the state officials said.

The multi-million dollar project would sample, treat, remediate and monitor the chemicals known as PFAS, which is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The estimated $20 million does not include additional costs the state may reimburse to property owners whose businesses and health may have been affected by the chemicals, The Bangor Daily News reported Tuesday.