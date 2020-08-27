https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Maine-man-wanted-for-murder-arrested-in-15520131.php
Maine man wanted for murder arrested in Mississippi
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Lewiston, Maine, has been has been arrested in Mississippi.
Jaquile Coleman, 26, of Lewiston, was arrested Wednesday in Hancock County, Mississippi, without incident, said Katy England, a spokesman for the Maine State Police.
He's charged with murder in the Aug. 21 death of 19-year-old Natasha Morgan of Lewiston. It's not known if he has an attorney.
A witness said the victim had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting. The child was unharmed.
Morgan's mother said Coleman had been attempting to reconcile, but that Morgan was not interested.
