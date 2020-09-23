Maine man gets 10 years in prison for credit union robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Maine man authorities say robbed a Massachusetts credit union has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, authorities say.

Clinton Damboise, 44, of Belgrade, Maine, was sentenced Tuesday in Berkshire Superior Court after pleading guilty to armed robbery while masked, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

Damboise entered the Credit Union of the Berkshires in Pittsfield on Sept. 13, 2016, placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from an employee before fleeing on foot, prosecutors said.

He got away but was arrested later by authorities in Connecticut, according to the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. He also is under federal indictment in connection with a bank robbery in Maine.

Damboise is already serving an 11-year sentence in Connecticut after his 2019 conviction in connection with a robbery of a Suffield bank on Sept. 20, 2016.

The Massachusetts and Connecticut sentences will be served concurrently, according to Harrington’s office.

“Ensuring this conviction prevents Mr. Damboise from committing more violent acts against innocent people who are simply doing their jobs and living their everyday lives,” Harrington said in a statement.