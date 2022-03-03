Maine lawmakers eye working conditions for renewables sector

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering a proposal that would require developers of some renewable energy projects to meet requirements for working conditions such as wages and benefits of workers.

Democratic Rep. Scott Cuddy of Winterport introduced a bill that he said would help ensure safe and fair working conditions for renewable energy workers. The proposal would make sure some renewable projects that receive state assistance would meet workforce requirements such as paying workers at least the prevailing rate for wages and benefits, he said.