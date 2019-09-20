Maine game warden chief is retiring

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The leader of the Maine Warden Service for 11 years is retiring.

Col. Joel Wilkinson's retirement was effective Friday. Lt. Dan Scott has been named acting colonel by Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso.

Wilkinson said in a statement that he was proud to have worked "with, for and beside the greatest professionals in conservation."

Camuso thanked him for his service.

Wilkinson began working for the Maine Warden Service in 1992 as a deputy game warden. He served many roles, including acting commissioner during the transition from Democratic Gov. Baldacci to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.