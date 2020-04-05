Maine forest owners receive biggest donation in history

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (AP) — An organization of small woodland owners in Maine said it has received the largest land donation in its 45-year history.

Maine Woodland Owners said it received more than 2,000 forest acres in New Gloucester from a family. The donation pushed the group’s total conserved acres in the state to more than 10,000, the group said.

Maine Woodland Owners is a group that provides support to small woodland owners in the state, which is the most forested in the U.S. It said it received the 2,000-acre donation from the Chandler family, which has owned and managed forested land in New Gloucester since the 1700s.

The group said the final parcels of the gifted lands were signed over in late February. The lands are open to the public, as are all lands owned by Maine Woodland Owners, the group said.