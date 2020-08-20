Maine delegation wants to reduce Veterans Homes red tape

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The members of Maine's congressional delegation are backing a push they said would improve access to affordable residential care at Veterans Homes.

The lawmakers said the State Veterans Homes Domiciliary Care Flexibility Act would be especially helpful for veterans who live with early onset dementia. They said the change would remove eligibility requirements that have led to some veterans seeking residential care outside the Veterans Homes system.

Democratic Maine Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree introduced the proposal in the House of Representatives along with Republican Rep. Don Young of Alaska. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine sponsored a companion bill in the Senate that was cosponsored by independent Sen. Angus King.

Golden said the proposal is about reducing “red tape that keeps deserving veterans out of Veterans Homes.”