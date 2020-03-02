Maine bill to end discrimination against PrEP users moves on

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal designed to stop insurance companies from discriminating against people who use pre-exposure medicine to prevent HIV is closer to becoming a law in Maine.

The bill proposed by Democratic Sen. Heather Sanborn of Portland would change the state's insurance code to prohibit denial or limitation of life insurance coverage for people who take pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, to stop the spread of HIV. The Maine Senate approved the proposal on Feb. 25.

Sanborn said the change is about making sure “statutes and law reflect modern medical practices.” She cited federal statistics that PrEP reduces the risk of getting HIV by about 99% when taken daily.

The bill faces additional votes before the Maine Legislature before it can become law.