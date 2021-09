BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine's attorney general said Friday he has filed a complaint under the Maine Civil Right Acts against a pair of Bangor teenagers who are accused of spray-painting racial threats on the vehicle of a local man.

Attorney General Aaron Frey said the complaint was filed in Penobscot County Superior Court. It states that the two teens spray-painted the threats and racial epithets on a vehicle of a Bangor man who is of Pakistani descent.