SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 rattled the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 11:42 a.m. quake struck 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of San Jose at a depth of about 4 miles (6 kilometers). The area is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of downtown San Francisco.