Madison woman grazed by bullet as she slept

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police say a woman was grazed by a bullet fired from outside her Madison apartment while she slept.

Authorities say the bullet was found lodged in her bed early Thursday. Police received several calls reporting gunshots on the north side about 1:40 a.m. and got a call from the woman a short time later.

The woman says she awoke to a burning sensation in her arm and realized she had been shot. Paramedics treated the woman at her apartment but she declined to go to the hospital.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain tells the State Journal it doesn't appear the woman was targeted.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj