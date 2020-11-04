Madison Middle School teacher awarded grant

Trumbull Community Women has announced the winner of the middle school teacher award is Jeanne Malgioglio, a teacher at Madison Middle School.

Trumbull Community Women is selecting a teacher to receive a $100 grant to use in his/her classroom each month through November. The teacher must live in Trumbull or teach in a school located in Trumbull. The drawing for $100 will be held on Monday, Nov. 30.

To be considered, go to Trumbull Community Women’s Facebook page and comment on the post about this offer, tell where you teach (or if you live in Trumbull and teach in another town, include that information), and what you will use the grant for.

One teacher will be selected at random from all qualifying entries.