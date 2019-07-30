Macy’s security officer pepper sprayed during robbery attempt

Two Bridgeport women have been charged following an alleged shoplifting and robbery incident July 24 at the Macy’s in Westfield Trumbull mall.

According to police, Shazia Depass, 21, and a female juvenile left the store without paying for more than $500 worth of clothing at about 8 p.m. Security staff from Macy’s and the mall located the two in the parking lot and during the ensuing confrontation the juvenile pepper sprayed the Macy’s security officer when he attempted to stop her, police said.

A struggle then ensued, but the security officers were able to hold the suspects until police arrived. The security officer was treated at the scene by Trumbull EMS. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

Depass was charged with fifth-degree larceny and released on a promise to appear in court July 31. The juvenile was treated at St. Vincent’s Medical Center for minor injuries she received during the altercation. She was later charged with third-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. She was released into the custody of a relative on a promise to appear in juvenile court August 7.