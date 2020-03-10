By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Michigan by county in

the Democratic primary for President.

Delaney Sestak Willimsn Yang
Alcona 0 0 0 0
Alger 0 0 0 0
Allegan 0 0 0 0
Alpena 0 0 0 0
Antrim 0 0 0 0
Arenac 0 0 0 0
Baraga 0 0 0 0
Barry 0 0 0 0
Bay 0 0 0 0
Benzie 0 0 0 0
Berrien 0 0 0 0
Branch 0 0 0 0
Calhoun 0 0 0 0
Cass 0 0 0 0
Charlevoix 0 0 0 0
Cheboygan 0 0 0 0
Chippewa 0 0 0 0
Clare 0 0 0 0
Clinton 0 0 0 0
Crawford 0 0 0 0
Delta 0 0 0 0
Dickinson 0 0 0 0
Eaton 0 0 0 0
Emmet 0 0 0 0
Genesee 0 0 0 0
Gladwin 0 0 0 0
Gogebic 0 0 0 0
Grand Trav 0 0 0 0
Gratiot 0 0 0 0
Hillsdale 0 0 0 0
Houghton 0 0 0 0
Huron 0 0 0 0
Ingham 0 0 0 0
Ionia 0 0 0 0
Iosco 0 0 0 0
Iron 0 0 0 0
Isabella 0 0 0 0
Jackson 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0
Kalkaska 0 0 0 0
Kent 0 0 0 0
Keweenaw 0 0 0 0
Lake 0 0 0 0
Lapeer 0 0 0 0
Leelanau 0 0 0 0
Lenawee 0 0 0 0
Livingston 0 0 0 0
Luce 0 0 0 0
Mackinac 0 0 0 0
Macomb 0 0 0 0
Manistee 0 0 0 0
Marquette 0 0 0 0
Mason 0 0 0 0
Mecosta 0 0 0 0
Menominee 0 0 0 0
Midland 0 0 0 0
Missaukee 0 0 0 0
Monroe 0 0 0 0
Montcalm 0 0 0 0
Montmorenc 0 0 0 0
Muskegon 0 0 0 0
Newaygo 0 0 0 0
Oakland 0 0 0 0
Oceana 0 0 0 0
Ogemaw 0 0 0 0
Ontonagon 0 0 0 0
Osceola 0 0 0 0
Oscoda 0 0 0 0
Otsego 0 0 0 0
Ottawa 0 0 0 0
Presque I. 0 0 0 0
Roscommon 0 0 0 0
Saginaw 0 0 0 0
St. Clair 0 0 0 0
St. Joseph 0 0 0 0
Sanilac 0 0 0 0
Schoolcraf 0 0 0 0
Shiawassee 0 0 0 0
Tuscola 0 0 0 0
Van Buren 0 0 0 0
Washtenaw 0 0 0 0
Wayne 0 0 0 0
Wexford 0 0 0 0
Totals 0 0 0 0

AP Elections 03-10-2020 13:18