Lynn Lewis & Friends perform July 23
Children’s summer concerts at Twin Brooks Park schedule
Enjoy music in the park at the children’s lunchtime concerts at Twin Brooks Park. After the concert, stay and enjoy the playground or walk through the park.
Concerts will be held on Tuesdays from noon-1 p.m. Events could be canceled in the event of rain with no rain date provided.
July 23 — Lynn Lewis & Friends
July 30 — Jay and Ray
August 6 — Marcia Louis
August 20 — Tom Weber
