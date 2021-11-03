Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top public health official said Wednesday the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine, though the doses are trickling in across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers.

Dr. Joe Kanter, with the state Department of Health, said he expects all of Louisiana's vaccine providers will have gotten their doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children by early next week. That will be enough shots to cover 35% of the state's 420,000 children between ages 5 and 11.