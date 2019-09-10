Louisiana singer, activist awarded French title for service

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana musician, poet and activist who has worked to preserve Acadian culture and promote French education has been named an officer in a historic French order.

The Advocate reports Zachary Richard was bestowed the honorary title in the French Academic Palms during a ceremony Monday in Lafayette. The honorary title was created by Napoleon I in 1808 to honor service to French education.

The Consul General of France in Louisiana said in a release that Richard has dedicated himself to supporting immersion schools and promoting French and Creole language. He's also founded a nonprofit to preserve Acadian culture.

During the ceremony, Richard launched a fundraiser to buy materials for the schools.

Richard's accomplishments include receiving honorary degrees from U.S. and Canadian universities, performing sold-out concerts and producing platinum albums.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com