Louisiana session ends: No new map with a 2nd Black district

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers ended a special session Saturday saying they were unable to agree on a new congressional map that includes a second majority Black district as ordered by a federal judge, prompting an angry blast from the governor.
U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick on June 6 had struck down the state's original U.S. House map approved earlier this year by lawmakers, one with white majorities in five of six districts. It retained a single majority-Black district currently held by U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, a New Orleans Democrat.