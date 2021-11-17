Louisiana restarts process for selecting new voting system

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana edged forward Wednesday with its latest effort to update the state's voting system, with the convening of a new commission that will help choose the technology after receiving broader input than officials did during prevous unsuccessful efforts to replace thousands of old voting machines.
Whatever voting system is chosen will have to produce an auditable paper record, unlike the current decades-old machines used. Lawmakers, mainly Republicans, enacted the new requirements for the shopping effort and created the Voting System Commission to make recommendations before the bid solicitation can begin.