BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A year after suspending visits at Louisiana's prisons because of the coronavirus pandemic, the state announced Thursday it will let family and friends begin seeing inmates in-person again.

The Department of Corrections said it will phase in visitation, starting Saturday at some facilities, with schedules varying by prison depending on the space available. The move comes as Gov. John Bel Edwards has loosened his COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, churches and events.